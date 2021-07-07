Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Worth Art

Creative minimalist lineart logo design

Worth Art
Worth Art
  • Save
Creative minimalist lineart logo design clean sky fly bird foxy fox fiverr logodesigner brandingcoach worthart lineart creative logo minimalist eyecatchy creative logo
Download color palette

This is our one of minimalist lineart FOXY BIRD logo design.

Hope you guys like it.

By #WorthArt
Contact me at Fiverr | Pinterest

Worth Art
Worth Art

More by Worth Art

View profile
    • Like