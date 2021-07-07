HR Analytics Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys! We are here with our new shot — an app for HR analytics📈.

The idea of the product is simple — HR-platform helps to find all the info about applicants and employees.

📂On the shot there is a panel that shows statistics and data about employees or applicants. There you can see information about their education, some recommendations and so on.

🎨The colour palette helps user to look through the work data about applicants and employees faster and easier. Different colours help to navigate around the results.

The main feature of this app is that users can quickly find all important info about applicants and employees.

Press 💜if you like our design and share feedback!

If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Olga Kopceva