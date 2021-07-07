Security And Storage Cleaning Application

Hi, mobile users!

Here is our design for a simple web security and file storage application. We figure that these two features are closely related, and decided to simplify the processes with one all-in-one, simple mobile application.

The design is very basic, with the online features being very prominent and live updates showing up on the home screen of the scans themselves. It allows users to keep in touch with the background working of the application without expending too much effort.

The colors used reflect the hermetic nature of the application features.

Let us know what you think!