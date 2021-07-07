Md Shimul Hossain

Fitness Care Landing Page

Md Shimul Hossain
Md Shimul Hossain
  • Save
Fitness Care Landing Page time line ui shot minimal figma design figma landing page website fitness service service yoga home page fitness landing ui fitness website fitness landing page fitness ui fitness care clean ui uiux ecommerce
Download color palette

Hey Guys!!!

I am a pleasure to share with you my new shot on the A Fitness Care Gym Website Design
Great to see you guys again after a long time. Let’s meet me another exploration work. This time I have come up with a Fitness Club Landing Page.
Show your Love and stay with us.
Please, review our landing page for a gym. Hope you like it.

Design Tools :
Figma

I am available for freelance work.
Want to any project?
Contact me through my Email, Skype or Whatsapp.
✉️ Email: mdshimuluiux11@gmai.com
Skype:+8801736373924.
Whatsapp:+8801736373924.

Md Shimul Hossain
Md Shimul Hossain

More by Md Shimul Hossain

View profile
    • Like