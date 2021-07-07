Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mulya Sakti

UI Design for Online Course

Mulya Sakti
Mulya Sakti
  • Save
UI Design for Online Course aplikasi
Download color palette

I just create Design App Knowmore, providing online course about finance, design and technology to improving student capabilities and
knowledge. #LongLifeLearning

I'll be happy to hear all opinions, critique, and comment for my design. 🙌😊
Thankyou...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Mulya Sakti
Mulya Sakti

More by Mulya Sakti

View profile
    • Like