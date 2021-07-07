Tushar

Different states of Download card (#dailyui #011)

Different states of Download card (#dailyui #011)
Hi everyone here is how I tried to complete the task #011 of #dailyui. Which was to design flash cards showing success and failure states of something.
What I designed are not necessarily flash cards but download popups and there different states.
Let me know how could I make them more better.

