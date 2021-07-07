Athul Krishna

BLOOM

Bloom is a fictional futuristic character who represents the high potential and intelligent humans of the future. The name 'Bloom' represents maturity, Youthful beauty and excellence. Her skin is textured with a Mantra like pattern which shows the eternal power of the connection between soul and her body.

Edition of 1/1

