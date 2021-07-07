NSHM Knowledge Campus: Education Website

NSHM Knowledge Campus is a website for one of Eastern India’s leading educational institutes and a pioneer of professional degree courses aligned to industry needs. Website is developed to smoothen the admission process, provide courses details, fees structure, and other details.

For GRAFFERSID, it was a challenge to showcase and present these features simplistically and easily. With intensive research, and brainstorming sessions with stakeholders, we successfully crafted user expectations and user personas in the NSHM Knowledge Campus website. It also helped in making several decisions over UI/UX design and development.