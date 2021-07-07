Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Justin Howlett

Jake the dog

Justin Howlett
Justin Howlett
Jake the dog sculpted zbrush sculpt adventure time 3d low polygon low poly art
Jake the dog sculpted zbrush sculpt adventure time 3d low polygon low poly art
Jake the dog sculpted zbrush sculpt adventure time 3d low polygon low poly art
Jake the dog sculpted zbrush sculpt adventure time 3d low polygon low poly art
  1. 4X3-1.m4v
  2. eevee 3 4ths blue high contrast.png
  3. side.png
  4. eevee 3 4ths.png
  5. cycles white.png

Sculpted with ZBrush and textured with Substance Painter. Rendered with Blender Eevee

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Justin Howlett
Justin Howlett
