App icon. Daily Ui

App icon. Daily Ui site android landing landing page icon appicon aplication ux ui
App icon for Bakery App.
I'd love to hear your thoughts! All feedback is appreciated. If you liked my design, please hit that "L"! :)

#dailyui 05

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
