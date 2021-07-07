Social Media Campaign - Vanessa Guillen

I was very fortunate to be reached out to with this request for a social media campaign. I was asked to represent Vanessa Guillen, a woman who was sexually harassed and then murdered by a fellow soldier in Ft. Hood, Texas, a city I went to elementary school in.

Some of the women that were illustrated are based off of actual photos of victims close to the client for this project, a former soldier, as well as her own photograph. We also decided to include a man in reference of the fact that it is not a gender-specific crime, while also showing that it happens a disproportionate amount to women. The woman with the red hand print was done to represent the silenced and too often forgotten indigenous victims.