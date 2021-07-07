ATTARIA THE MODERN FONT DU0

Attaira is a unique display and signature font. A perfect pair, can created to mix together.

Attaira is perfectly suited to signature, wedding, social media, stationery, logo, typography quotes, magazine or book cover, website header, clothing, branding, packaging design and more.

Attaira Signature is a natural handwriting signature style font. Contains upper & lowercase characters, numerals, alternate and punctuation.

Attaira Sans is a modern and unique sans serif font. Contains upper & lowercase characters, numerals and punctuation.

This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :

– Attaira Signature ( otf, ttf, woff )

– Attaira Sans ( otf, ttf, woff )

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Ligature

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

