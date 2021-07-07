Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ATTARIA THE MODERN FONT DU0

Attaira is a unique display and signature font. A perfect pair, can created to mix together.
Attaira is perfectly suited to signature, wedding, social media, stationery, logo, typography quotes, magazine or book cover, website header, clothing, branding, packaging design and more.

Attaira Signature is a natural handwriting signature style font. Contains upper & lowercase characters, numerals, alternate and punctuation.

Attaira Sans is a modern and unique sans serif font. Contains upper & lowercase characters, numerals and punctuation.

This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :
– Attaira Signature ( otf, ttf, woff )
– Attaira Sans ( otf, ttf, woff )

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Ligature
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/attaira-duo/

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
