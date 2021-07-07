Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App Design Challenge: Coffee Lovers

I was tasked with the UI challenge of designing a home page for an Android and iOS version of an app for coffee lovers.

I implemented a minimalistic design to allow users to easily communicate with one another and create social media posts.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
