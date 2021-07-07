App Design Challenge: Coffee Lovers

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was tasked with the UI challenge of designing a home page for an Android and iOS version of an app for coffee lovers.
I implemented a minimalistic design to allow users to easily communicate with one another and create social media posts.