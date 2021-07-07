Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Onteractive

Logo design | ASIM Telecom - MyLocal SIM provider

Onteractive
Onteractive
Hire Us
  • Save
Logo design | ASIM Telecom - MyLocal SIM provider colors red guidelines brand design brand visual brand identity logotype logo design logo branding
Download color palette

Looking a little more into the meaning behind the logo of MyLocal ;)

MyLocal.vn is a smart travel telecommunications network operator using MobiFone telecommunications infrastructure, bringing dynamic, youthful and novel images, and convenient services to tourists coming and going in and out of Vietnam.

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/onteractive/

Onteractive
Onteractive
Designs that enhance the value of tech products ❤️💬
Hire Us

More by Onteractive

View profile
    • Like