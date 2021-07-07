Prism Effect Photoshop Action

This Prism Effect Photoshop Action are perfect for photographers and designers.

It’s enhances and adds more beautiful to images. It will help you to stunning your images

to make unique and awesome looks. This set contains 10 different color option. When you open

unviewed eye.

This action has been tested and working on Photoshop CC2020 English Version.

Software supported version:CS6,CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.

Most important instruction:

(1) First you need resize your image. For resize image select crop tools and go top menu bar you

see W x H x Reso three blank box. Write W 3000px,H 2000px,Resolation 72. Then press enter button.

(2) Open your photo Create a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).

Then select a brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer

Then click action play button.

File Includes:

- ATN Files include(Photoshop Action File)

- 10 Different Color Options

- Help File

- PDF Help File

- Work on every photos.

- High quality result.

- Easy Customizable

- Organize layers

- Easy Install

- User Guide

- Easy to Use

- No photoshop skill needed

- 24 hrs support

If you have interest purchasing this product please

visit my creative market profile link.

https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch

or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com

Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy

Download Now!

https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6286761-Prism-Effect-Photoshop-Action?published