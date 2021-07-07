Book Covers - Lord of the Rings Trilogy

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
For this book cover, I created a triptych-like design that encompasses the general story of each book in an abstracted form. I took in inspiration from 'Plot Diagrams' - a tool used in English classes to teach about the story's beginning, middle, climax, and end; the climax and end being the tip of the mountain with Barad-dur on the third book. I loved this project because I love Lord of the Rings, and it was fun to challenge myself by creating a very conceptual design.