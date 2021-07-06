Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Resume/CV design resume template
This is clean and modern Resume/CV design template. Everything is well organized, so you can easily customize this template using adobe photoshop.

Features:

- A4 Size
- 02 Pages
- Resume and Cover Letter
- CMYK color mode
- Easy to edit
- Photoshop PSD File
- Compatible with Photoshop CS3, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- 300dpi
- Help Guide

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/resume/32952262

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
