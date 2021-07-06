Prequel Website Design + Code 🎨

Prequel Website 🎨

Producing podcasts? Prequel Templates will help you to give a beautiful appearance to it. Let your audience enjoy your project fully. Create catchy website simply by editing HTML code.

Features

• Clean templates for Podcast presentation

• 11 pages for necessary purposes

• HTML and CSS code for each page

• Fully adaptive and responsive layouts

• Compatible with Figma

• Easy to customize

Is there any issues please mail: bittu.uidesign@gmail.com

Thank you ❤️☺️

© All copyrights Reserved Bittu Designs 🙌