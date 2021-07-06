Prequel Website Design + Code 🎨

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Prequel Website 🎨
Producing podcasts? Prequel Templates will help you to give a beautiful appearance to it. Let your audience enjoy your project fully. Create catchy website simply by editing HTML code.
Features
• Clean templates for Podcast presentation
• 11 pages for necessary purposes
• HTML and CSS code for each page
• Fully adaptive and responsive layouts
• Compatible with Figma
• Easy to customize
Is there any issues please mail: bittu.uidesign@gmail.com
Thank you ❤️☺️
© All copyrights Reserved Bittu Designs 🙌