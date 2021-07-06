Royale Dream - Beautiful Script Font

Royale Dreams-Script Font

Royale Dreams is a elegant script typeface. Designed primarily as a captivating handcrafted with style. This typeface that is easy on the eyes font that excels at captivating headlines, or large branding text, the font oozes that cute aesthetic that just makes you go “aww!”

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Features:

Ligatures

Stylistic Sets

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13353/royale_dreams.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/royale-dreams/