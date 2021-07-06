Retro Vibes - Unique Retro Font

Retro Vibes-A Script Font

Retro Vibes is a bubble-styled, handcrafted font inspired by designs and illustrations from the 1960s. It’s a fine-looking font, bought to life by a splendidly scratchy halftone gradient that aims to bring out a retro vibes. This font comes in regular and italic versions.

Retro Vibes includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Features :

Ligatures

Stylistic Set

Swashes

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13357/retro_vibes.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/retro-vibes/