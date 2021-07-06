Retro Vibes - Unique Retro Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Retro Vibes-A Script Font
Retro Vibes is a bubble-styled, handcrafted font inspired by designs and illustrations from the 1960s. It’s a fine-looking font, bought to life by a splendidly scratchy halftone gradient that aims to bring out a retro vibes. This font comes in regular and italic versions.
Retro Vibes includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.
Features :
Ligatures
Stylistic Set
Swashes
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13357/retro_vibes.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/retro-vibes/