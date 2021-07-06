Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 100 - Landing Page Redesign *Challenge Completed ✅*

✏️ DailyUI 100

Redesign of https://www.dailyui.co/ 🎉

Challenge complete ✅ Thank you to the Dribbble community for providing a platform for me to share my work and gain valuable feedback :)

⭕️ Shapes from Shapefest
🤖 Robot arm illustration from Ouch by Icons8

