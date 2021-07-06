DailyUI 100 - Landing Page Redesign *Challenge Completed ✅*

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✏️ DailyUI 100
Redesign of https://www.dailyui.co/ 🎉
Challenge complete ✅ Thank you to the Dribbble community for providing a platform for me to share my work and gain valuable feedback :)
⭕️ Shapes from Shapefest
🤖 Robot arm illustration from Ouch by Icons8