Edikan Gabriel

Calculator - DailyUI oo4

Hey guys! 👋

I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve my design skills

Day 4 is a calculator screen 😊

Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!

If you enjoyed, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🙏

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
