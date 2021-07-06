Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music Player Mobile App

A concept music app which allows user to browse and play songs with ease, and notifies users about music events, so they can easily book passes from the app.

See full case study here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122980539/Wiseband-UIUX-Case-Study?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
