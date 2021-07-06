Music Player Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A concept music app which allows user to browse and play songs with ease, and notifies users about music events, so they can easily book passes from the app.
See full case study here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122980539/Wiseband-UIUX-Case-Study?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published