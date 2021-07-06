Interaction for Messenger App

Trending designs to inspire you
I came across this beautiful messenger app design by @rahulornob.
I decided to explore creating an interaction between two of the screens. I had quite a lot of fun doing this.
Original Design by Rahul Ornob - Messenger App