Interaction for Messenger App

Interaction for Messenger App app design uidesign ui mobile ui messenger app chat app ui interaction ui animation
I came across this beautiful messenger app design by @rahulornob.

I decided to explore creating an interaction between two of the screens. I had quite a lot of fun doing this.

Original Design by Rahul Ornob - Messenger App

Messenger Chat App UI Redesign
By Rahul Ornob
