Your Choice

Your Choice digitalillustration digitalarts visualarts visualcommunications branding graphic design animation vector design illustration
I wanted to depict in a very visual way an idea that we as individuals actually have an influence over how we feel and present ourselves. This took me quite a while but finally settled with this concept.

