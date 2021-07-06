Mike Osorio

★ LOGOFOLIO 3 ★

  1. upwork portfolio_c2.jpg
  2. upwork portfolio_c3.jpg
  3. upwork portfolio_c4.jpg
  4. upwork portfolio_c5.jpg
  5. upwork portfolio_c6.jpg
  6. upwork portfolio_c7.jpg
  7. upwork portfolio_c8.jpg

LOGO | CAFÉ DE LA MONTAÑA | COFFEE BRAND

LOGO | GARDEN SOLUTIONS | GARDEN DESIGNS

LOGO | MAPLE BAR | LIQUOR BAR

LOGO | ESP STUDIO | ARTS STUDIO

LOGO | INTEGRA COMUNIDADES | REAL ESTATE

LOGO | CAMINA SEGURO | INDUSTRIAL SAFETY FOOTWEAR

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
