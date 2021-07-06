Westworld TV-Show app sign-up #DailyUI

Trending designs to inspire you
Small UI challenge for #DailyUI ; the challenge was to create some kind of sign-up page. I love the Westworld TV show so I decided to make a kind of episode-alert sign up page for a mobile HBO app. I envisioned it having some aesthetic hover interactions with either graphic art, or photos of the 'hosts' for the main slide, a synopsis of the show on the second page, and finally a sign-up portion on the third page for the alerts.