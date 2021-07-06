Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Debra Styer, The Smoke Ghosts, 2020

One of paintings about my fears. This illustration is focused my fear of the upcoming California Fire Season and the darkening of the sky with smoke. This piece was from the October 2020 gallery show at City Art Gallery in San Francisco.

I'm an illustrator that loves history and ghost stories.
