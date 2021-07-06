Debra Styer, The Smoke Ghosts, 2020

Trending designs to inspire you
One of paintings about my fears. This illustration is focused my fear of the upcoming California Fire Season and the darkening of the sky with smoke. This piece was from the October 2020 gallery show at City Art Gallery in San Francisco.