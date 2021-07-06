Jay Allen Campbell

Detritus Design Logo Loop

Jay Allen Campbell
Jay Allen Campbell
Hire Me
  • Save
Detritus Design Logo Loop logo motion graphics branding
Download color palette

Say howdy to Detritus Design👋. I’ve been wanting an excuse to rebrand my freelance and other creative work, as well as building a more custom site. An upcoming post-wedding name change seemed like a great excuse to do just that.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Jay Allen Campbell
Jay Allen Campbell
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jay Allen Campbell

View profile
    • Like