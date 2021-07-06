Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Custom Cafe Delivery APP

A new cafe is opening locally and strives to deliver customized dishes for its clients. They offer a wide spectrum of ingredients that can be changed in each of their dishes and target customers with specific diets, such as vegans and/or allergics.

The problem I addressed was the fact that people with specific diets have difficulty ordering out, so I focused on designing an intuituve app that allows users to easily order and change specific ingredients in the dishes.

For this particular project, I worked alone and assumed all the roles in the design process, following the full design cycle (empathize, define, ideate, prototype and test).

This study is part of the assessment needed to get Google UX Design Certification.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
