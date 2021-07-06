Opera RPG Responsive Ecommerce

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Two indie RPG and board game designers were looking for a platform that would bring together all their projects, with detailed information and online purchase possibilities.
In this project, I worked solo fulfilling the entire design and development cycle. I used WordPress platform with Woocommerce plugin to create the website, whose focus was to promote the products and be a portal for their player base.
View project live: https://operarpg.com.br