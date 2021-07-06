Opera RPG Responsive Ecommerce

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Two indie RPG and board game designers were looking for a platform that would bring together all their projects, with detailed information and online purchase possibilities.

In this project, I worked solo fulfilling the entire design and development cycle. I used WordPress platform with Woocommerce plugin to create the website, whose focus was to promote the products and be a portal for their player base.

View project live: https://operarpg.com.br

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
