Hello! This is my design of a fictional Food Delivery App. I dove into the UX/UI of different designs, enhanced them and added a little bit of personal effects here and there.
Check it out!
If you like what you see and want to start a project, let me know at:
✉️estuardo.sarti@gmail.com✉️
Stay tuned for more to come!