Latlat Alqadr Instagram Poster

This is a duaa for Latlat Alqadr - ليلة القدر - ( On the authority of Aisha, the Mother of the Believers, may God be pleased with her, she said: I said, to Messenger of God, what to duaa, He said you say: Oh God, you are a generous pardon. You love to pardon, so forgive me ).
- All Rights For Latlat Alqadr Typography Reserved ® EBRAHIM JAFFAR | eje Studio