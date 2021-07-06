Latlat Alqadr Instagram Poster

This is a duaa for Latlat Alqadr - ليلة القدر - ( On the authority of Aisha, the Mother of the Believers, may God be pleased with her, she said: I said, to Messenger of God, what to duaa, He said you say: Oh God, you are a generous pardon. You love to pardon, so forgive me ).

