Vieri Agustian

Nature Woman Logo

Nature Woman Logo mascot hair circle green girl woman plant leaves leaf nature illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Logo design of woman face combined with leaf for nature concept. Leaf forming the hair of woman. Colored in green. Suitable for any company business or branding especially nature industries.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=530654

