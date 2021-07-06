Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eric Pramadhana

Wedding Organizer : Asmaraloka Picture

Eric Pramadhana
Eric Pramadhana
  • Save
Wedding Organizer : Asmaraloka Picture figma app productdesign typography project wedding webdesign graphic design illustration userinterface ui logo figmadesign design branding
Download color palette

Hi Dribbbleer,
This is a Web UI exploration for a Wedding Organizer: Asmaraloka Picture. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas. Flexible for a Project.

Shoot a mail at -
ericpramadhana@gmail.com

Thanks !

Eric Pramadhana
Eric Pramadhana

More by Eric Pramadhana

View profile
    • Like