Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jessica Hewitt

Planner app sign-up UI design

Jessica Hewitt
Jessica Hewitt
  • Save
Planner app sign-up UI design app illustration design ui
Download color palette

UI concept for a sign-up page for a daily planner app called 'Planter'. Theme is plants, and a modern, liquid feel for transitions between pages. The main color scheme is the peachy-cream and green.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Jessica Hewitt
Jessica Hewitt

More by Jessica Hewitt

View profile
    • Like