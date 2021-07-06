Branding project for Physical Therapy in Glenview, IL

Over the last 2 months, I have been working with my client to set up their business branding from setting up persona to actual on-site decal sheet work!!

To set up their brand identity, we started with questionnaires and interviews. How would you describe your business, what would be your strength compared to other physical therapists,s and so on. Based on the data I collected, I create brand position, value, and persona - something not too sportive but the overall moods that soothing people who visit a physical therapist.

The identity represents the alphabet "A" which stands for "Alex" and a person bent his/her waist (it could be an arm or any type of joints on our body). We worked closely on the interior as well and I suggested they paint brand color to keep brand consistency.

For the website, I use the Squarespace template and modified it a little bit with custom CSS. I created spot illustrations based on their brand color to describe the services and took photos as well for the webpage.

This was kind of a whole package to set up a small business brand identity. It was a great experience to learn more about branding design.

Live website : alexhandpt.com