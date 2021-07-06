Jessica Hewitt

Logo design for Datema Media

icon vector branding design illustration logo
My personal favorite color iteration of a logo concept for Datema Media, in Gaylord, MI. Simple combination of a 'D' and 'M', while also maintaining a 'play' button look, since this is for a video-production company. Created in Illustrator.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
