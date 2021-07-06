Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Camila Dienstmann

Cow Illustration ✨🐮

Camila Dienstmann
Camila Dienstmann
  • Save
Cow Illustration ✨🐮 draw art cow cowillustration illustration art illustrator illustration graphicdesign color
Download color palette

I was reading an article about bacteria in the stomach of cows that can help to recycle plastic and I remembered this little cow I made some time ago hehehe just that 😘

Camila Dienstmann
Camila Dienstmann

More by Camila Dienstmann

View profile
    • Like