Colored Strategies

Elearning Course Detail

Colored Strategies
Colored Strategies
  • Save
Elearning Course Detail education college school training course learning web app web application
Download color palette

Online education course details with reviews, badges, duration, content, level and so on.
_________

Download free figma file here.

Check out the html version here.

Purchase html template here.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Colored Strategies
Colored Strategies
There and back again!

More by Colored Strategies

View profile
    • Like