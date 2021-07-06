Educational Mobile App - Dark UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hellooooo! Welcome to my first shot :)
I created a concept for a dark mode UI related to an educational app focused on cool and in-demand skills. Hope you like it!
The color style was built upon purple, with a kind of neon green to highlight some most important elements. I used Mulish typeface and 3D elements, to give a playful and youngish style to the app. My favorite part is the "progression nodes" of the third screen. I'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback!
******************************************************
I'm available for new projects, just reach me out!
@woavoth
******************************************************