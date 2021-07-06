Educational Mobile App - Dark UI

Hellooooo! Welcome to my first shot :)

I created a concept for a dark mode UI related to an educational app focused on cool and in-demand skills. Hope you like it!

The color style was built upon purple, with a kind of neon green to highlight some most important elements. I used Mulish typeface and 3D elements, to give a playful and youngish style to the app. My favorite part is the "progression nodes" of the third screen. I'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback!

