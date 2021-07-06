Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Carat Lane

Carat Lane
An online jewelry store based in India that provides access to a wide range of loose diamonds for the gem and jewelry market. It is the largest and leading e-commerce Indian jeweler. CaratLane’s brand lacked presence as well as it did not have a clear visual language.

The new identity sought to change this with a recognizable visual language using vibrant colors along with exquisite product and lifestyle photography.

