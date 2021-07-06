Trending designs to inspire you
Hi hi! So this is Pecora! A handcraft brand from my moms. She create cute things like animals, dolls and a lot of other things with wet-felting wool. Its so beautiful her work, so I leave her insta here https://www.instagram.com/pecora_artesanias/
Hope you enjoy!