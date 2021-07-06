Jerahmeel Madumere

Helpio - Sexual abuse reporting app

Helpio Mobile App is a safe space for Sexual Abuse Victims to report abuse, with partnership with NGO's multi-disciplinary response team comprising Counsellors, Lawyers, Medics, and Advocates provide counselling, medical evaluations, court preparation, emergency shelter, which will lead to more disclosures of abuse, less trauma, changed attitudes and more successful prosecutions

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
