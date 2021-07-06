Trending designs to inspire you
Branding for Lebole, an organic essence oil company. After successive generations of inheritance, Lebole continues to adhere rigorous and sophisticated methods of production and careful selection of pure natural plant extracts.
The large drops on the logomark symbolize essential oil and distillation, while the smaller leaves represent herbs and plant extract. The blooming flower as a whole symbolizes nature, love, and beauty.