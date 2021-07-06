Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
4CAST | Typographical Project

4CAST | Typographical Project sanserif sans temperature forecast weather text minimal graphics simple typography
This project that began in mid September was based around the idea of designing a typographical poster for the word “Forecast”, by the way of a visual style that combines minimalism and simplicity together.

