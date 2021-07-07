Collective • Browse website page

Juliette Lagache

Juliette Lagache
Juliette Lagache
search landing page branding freelance list filters tags phone mockup teamwork glass gradients minimal dark ui dark theme hero header browser iphone mockup navigation homepage saas
Hello dribbblers! 👋

Following the previous shots on this project, here is Collective's Browse page, where all collectives of freelancers are listed, can be sorted by categories and be discovered ✨

While the home page of the website can be seen in English version, for this page it doesn't exist yet, only French is available.

👉 Curious ? 👀Check out 🔥 Collective's live website and the browse page !

What is Collective about? While independent freelancers have dedicated platforms, collectives are still underserved. Collective aims to become the go-to solution where the best pools of talent can legally and commercially offer their services and grow their businesses. Join or create a collective and work together with top talent on ambitious projects, on design, development, product fields and others !

Design: Juliette Lagache, Didier Forest , Yoan Almeida @ eFounders Startup Studio ❤️

