Collective • Browse website page

Hello dribbblers! 👋
Following the previous shots on this project, here is Collective's Browse page, where all collectives of freelancers are listed, can be sorted by categories and be discovered ✨
While the home page of the website can be seen in English version, for this page it doesn't exist yet, only French is available.
👉 Curious ? 👀Check out 🔥 Collective's live website and the browse page !
***
What is Collective about? While independent freelancers have dedicated platforms, collectives are still underserved. Collective aims to become the go-to solution where the best pools of talent can legally and commercially offer their services and grow their businesses. Join or create a collective and work together with top talent on ambitious projects, on design, development, product fields and others !
Design: Juliette Lagache, Didier Forest , Yoan Almeida @ eFounders Startup Studio ❤️
***
Feel free to drop any feedback, I'd love to hear it!
If you want to support me, press L to like 🧡
Cheers for checking and have an amazing day! 👋