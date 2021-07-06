I will do modern minimalist luxury and business logo design

If you are looking for a modern, minimalist luxury and business logo You got landed in right place. We create a modern, minimalist, luxury brand log0, minimalistic, creative, business logo for real estate, finance, travel, food, construction, retail, fitness and sport, technology, and any kind of business.

I will create an awesome logo for your brand that will take your business to a next level.

What you'll get from me?

• Professional, unique and fresh ideas

• Printable and HQ File size

• Excellent and friendly communication

• Source and editable files with high Quality

• Copyrights will be with the customer

• unlimited revisions in all orders

• %100 customer satisfaction

• 100% Refund Guarantee

• Fast and on-time delivery

• 24/7 FAST Response

What we need from you to get started:

• Business name or l0go name

• Slogan (Optional)

• Preferred colors

• Send me if you have any sample show me (Optional)

N.B. If you have any questions contact us in the inbox anytime.

I am available 24/7 for you.