Fitness App 💪

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As part as a desing test I was asked to design this app with all the information to use. I created the visual flow, I designed an UI KIT and also did a short survey to organize the information.