Shopping list app

Shopping list app adobexd figma blender uxinspiration mobile mobileapp ios shopping e-commerce interaction ui ux
Together with @christiansicilia we had a lot of conversations and ideation sessions about shopping list experience and shopping experience in general.

Inspired by our talks I have designed a Shopping list mobile app prototype. Here it is a small teaser, hope you will like it 🔥

